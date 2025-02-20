Reliance Infrastructure to enter solar, battery manufacturing

From pv magazine India

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) has unveiled plans to enter the renewable energy manufacturing industry. It will set up a state-of-the-art integrated facility for solar panels and components. Simultaneously, its integrated battery manufacturing unit will develop advanced energy storage solutions for grid applications and electric mobility.

“With Reliance Infrastructure’s entry into solar equipment and battery manufacturing business, the Reliance Group will now cover the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain, enabling the group to offer end-to-end solutions from renewable energy equipment manufacturing to solar power generation,” stated Reliance Infrastructure. “This move complements the efforts of Reliance Power, focused on renewable energy generation, further strengthening the group’s overall presence in the sector.”

Reliance Infrastructure has appointed Ivan Saha as chief executive officer (CEO) for the renewable manufacturing business. Saha brings over 30 years of experience in semiconductors, solar technology, and MEMS device design. Previously, he has worked as CEO of Vikram Solar and chief technology officer (CTO) at ReNew Power. He also brings extensive experience from his contributions to ISRO’s indigenous manufacturing and sensor development programs.

Mushtaque Hussain has been appointed as CEO of the battery manufacturing business. Hussain brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive, renewable energy, consumer electronics, and power tools sectors. He has held leadership roles in organizations such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tesla. Before joining RInfra, he served as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of the New Energy Division at RIL.

Previously, Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, had announced significant plans for its renewable energy generation business. Reliance Nu Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, recently secured a 930 MW solar energy project with a battery energy storage system (BESS) from the Solar Energy Corp. Of India (SECI) through an e-reverse auction. The project includes a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh, charged by solar power. The company is also developing 1,270 MW of renewable energy projects in Bhutan.