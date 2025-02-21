Chinese PV Industry Brief: China General Nuclear concludes 10 GW mounting system tender

China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) revealed the results of its 2025 solar mounting systems procurement tender. The project involves fixed mounting systems for land-based solar power projects, including both ground-based and distributed rooftop systems, with a total planned procurement capacity of 10 GW, divided into five lots of 2 GW each. The successful bidders include Trina Solar, Antai Ke Clean Energy, Xin Yuan Electric, Guoqiang Xing Sheng Energy Technology, and TBEA. The winning bid prices range from CNY 0.209 ($0.29)/W to CNY 0.221/W. The framework agreement will be valid from January to December 2025.

China Resources Power published the results of its 2.363 GW solar panel procurement tender. GCL System Integration secured 3 of the 4 lots, totaling 1.81 GW. Meanwhile, Huayao Optoelectronics won the remaining lot, securing a 553 MW capacity order.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association‘s (CNMIA) silicon branch reported stable prices for polysilicon this week. The transaction range for n-type reprocessed materials remains between CNY 39,000 and CNY 46,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 41,700 per ton. N-type granular polysilicon is being transacted between CNY 38,000 and CNY 41,000 per ton, averaging CNY 39,000 per ton, while p-type polysilicon is priced between CNY 32,000 and CNY 36,000 per ton, with an average of CNY 34,000 per ton. Despite the steady prices, production rates for polysilicon remain low, with no significant changes from the previous week. Production is expected to stay at current levels through March. The silicon wafer market is similarly stable. Prices for n-type G10L monocrystalline silicon wafers (182mmx183.75mm/130μm/256mm) remain steady at CNY 1.18 per piece, while n-type G12R (182x210mm/130μm) wafers are holding at CNY 1.30 per piece. N-type G12 wafers (210x210mm/150μm) maintain a price of CNY 1.55 per piece. Factory utilization rates show that leading manufacturers, such as Longi and Zhonghuan, have their factories operating at 50% and 55% capacity, respectively. Integrated companies, like JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, Tongwei, and Canadian Solar maintain an operating rate of 60%-80%, while other companies have reduced their rates to between 40%-70%.

China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group‘s (CECEP) solar energy branch announced plans to invest in two distributed solar projects. One will be in Wuchang, Heilongjiang Province, with a planned capacity of 11.9 MW for a fish-solar complementary project. The total investment is estimated at CNY 61.7 million, with a financial internal rate of return (IRR) of 6.77% and a payback period of 12.23 years. The second project, located in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province, is set to be a 7.4 MW herding-solar complementary project with a total investment of CNY 30.2 million. This project is projected to have an IRR of 6.66% and a payback period of 12.37 years.