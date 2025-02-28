‘Achieving a successful career does not require sacrificing a fulfilling personal life.’

The number of women attending solar energy conferences is rising, showcasing the growing presence across all disciplines, whether in photovoltaic or thermal technologies. The solar sector stands out as a leader in gender representation, with women actively participating in various stages of technical projects far beyond traditional roles. To ensure that this industry continues to be welcoming and accessible to women, we must decisively enhance our efforts in education, mentorship, and workplace policies.

Changes for transformation need to be made upstream from an early age. Industries in France are working closely with the Ministry of Education to make learning about complex industries fun and engaging. The “Forindustrie, l'Univers Extraordinaire” platform is an innovative educational tool designed to showcase the richness of careers in the energy sector to young people. Organizations at a national level offering mentoring and sponsorship programs to support women in planning their careers and finding leadership roles, such as “Elles Bougent”, also play a crucial role. These programs connect women with mentors in various positions. By making the link between education and future job opportunities clear, we can make progress faster and improve outcomes for everyone.

Today, I work in a company where our CEO is a woman, and most of our teams are led by women. I can proudly say that we're approaching the 50/50 split between men and women in positions of responsibility. My expertise and knowledge make me credible. I recognise that my voice carries weight not because of my gender but because the technical positions I have earned reflect my capabilities and dedication. But I must admit this recognition of my expertise has not always been there as only a few years ago, my knowledge and abilities were called into question, and my duties were reduced to a minimal contribution even though I had done work that had a huge impact. But I have also been lucky in my initial path to be surrounded by great men who always pushed me forward. I especially remember a teacher who constantly challenged me to excel and even today, every time I present my work, I think of him and feel proud of the road I had to travel.

We need to be aware of our impact on future generations. When we see women confidently defending technical projects and answering complex questions in interviews, it transforms the perception of the industry for young girls watching. They begin to envision themselves thriving in these roles. We’ve moved beyond the outdated stereotype of women as mere beautiful faces. Today, we witness women in uniforms operating heavy machinery on construction sites and bravely tackling risks head-on. It’s essential to showcase these trailblazing individuals. If the younger generation cannot see the vast possibilities before them, we limit their ambitions. Moreover, we should highlight that achieving a successful career does not require sacrificing a fulfilling personal life. Women have been mastering this balance for years, and now, more than ever, they are excelling brilliantly in both arenas.

To the upcoming wave of young female industry professionals, I would tell them to be themselves because when we try to fit into a box that's been shaped for someone else, it doesn't work. We're all different, and that's what makes us unique, so let's soak it up. Be curious; the renewable energy industry is moving like a rocket, so we have to keep pace. You can't know and manage everything by yourself, but you can ask questions and take an interest in other people's work, forget the idea that they'll think “another woman asking a stupid question”, very few people think that. Be patient; although solar energy is a new industry, it was founded mainly by men, so the difference sometimes reflects different upbringings and cultures. Let time do its magic and try to understand the challenges.

Dounia has over 6 years of experience in the solar energy sector, spanning both research and industry. She joined EDF Renewables approximately three years ago as a Solar Dr Engineer. Her daily tasks encompass conducting analyses of solar resources and PV plant layouts to determine energy yield assessments. Additionally, as one of solar resource measurement experts within the solar engineering team, Dounia is responsible for maintaining the data quality used in energy yield assessments and overseeing the technology associated with various sensors available in the market. Her journey began with an HND equivalent in Thermal Energy, which sparked a strong desire to delve deeper into the energy field. This motivation led her to pursue further studies at an engineering school (ESIReims) rather than immediately entering the industry. Drawn to research, Dounia opted for a PhD in solar energy, focusing on integrating different solar technologies to address the variability of the solar resource.

