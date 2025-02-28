Brazil installed 269 MWh of energy storage in 2024

From ESS News

Brazilian consultancy Greener’s new “Strategic Study on Energy Storage” report includes an attractiveness map for high-voltage electricity users on both the conventional, grid-tied regulated energy market and on the free market, which offers energy users the option of securing supply directly from generators.

The Greener document identified 10 electricity distribution companies with the greatest potential for reducing consumption during peak grid demand periods and identified Pará as the most attractive state for battery energy storage systems (BESS) as utility Equatorial Pará has the highest energy tariff: BRL 1,743.56 ($299.65)/MWh.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News wesbite.