Brazil installed 269 MWh of energy storage in 2024

Consultancy Greener has estimated the state of Pará offers the most potential for battery rollout because of its high energy tariff. A report issued by the consultant also highlighted the big savings agribusiness could make by using batteries instead of diesel.

Brazilian consultancy Greener’s new “Strategic Study on Energy Storage” report includes an attractiveness map for high-voltage electricity users on both the conventional, grid-tied regulated energy market and on the free market, which offers energy users the option of securing supply directly from generators.

The Greener document identified 10 electricity distribution companies with the greatest potential for reducing consumption during peak grid demand periods and identified Pará as the most attractive state for battery energy storage systems (BESS) as utility Equatorial Pará has the highest energy tariff: BRL 1,743.56 ($299.65)/MWh.

