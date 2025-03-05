Kenya launches tender for 80 MW of solar

A tender has been launched in Kenya for two 40 MW solar projects.

Kenya-based consultancy Apex is leading the search for EPC contractor for the 40 MW Isinya solar farm in Kajiado County and the 40 MW Makueni Solar Farm in Makueni County, both located in the southern part of the country.

A social media post featuring tender details says the project will include the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance of the plants.

Interested firms must have proven experience in solar projects of at least 40 MW in capacity, and experience in African or similar markets.

A request for expressions of interest will run until the right partner is identified, according to the advertisement.

Kenya had deployed 358 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In August 2024, the French Development Agency announced funding for a 42.5 MW solar plant around 100 km northeast of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.