Australian venture switches on 6.5 MW solar-plus-storage project

South Australia’s Vibe Energy and Victoria’s GWMWater have energized their joint venture, the NREF. The facility, located 380 km northwest of Melbourne, includes a 6.5 MW solar farm with 9,000 panels and a 2.75 MW/6.7 MWh battery storage system, connected to the local grid in Nhill, Victoria.
GWMWater said project will offset 70% of its energy use across 330 sites, supporting its goals of 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2035. Next Generation Electrical is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.
The first stage of construction at the NREF began in 2024 and is GWMWater’s first venture into large- scale energy generation with direct connection into the local electricity grid.
The NREF, along with solar generation installed at 59 other GWMWater sites, will enable GWMWater to become more self-sufficient by generating the energy needed to operate its services with less reliance on electricity from the grid.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.