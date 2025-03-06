Germany’s first tolled BESS secures project financing

The 209 MWh Standal battery energy storage project is expected to be fully operational by early 2026, one year before its seven-year tolling agreement comes into effect.

Image: Nofar

Share

From ESS News

Israeli developer and independent power producer Nofar Energy has secured EUR 86.5 million ($92.5 million) in project financing from NORD/LB for its 104.5 MW / 209 MWh Stendal BESS project in Germany.

The Stendal project is backed by a seven-year fixed-price flexibility purchase agreement (FPA). In its announcement of the deal in December 2024, Nofar described it as the first of its kind in continental Europe.

While common in the U.S. and China, particularly for standalone, front-of-the-meter, utility-scale installations, tolling agreements for BESS appeared for the first time in Europe last year, first in the UK.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

‘The Solar Blitz’: How crisis-ridden Pakistan is leading the world on the ‘Solar March’
04 March 2025 Karl-Heinz Remmers examines Pakistan's startling growth in solar energy use, which could serve as an inspiration not only for developing countries but...