Nexol Photovolthermic launches new PV water heater

From pv magazine Germany
German startup Nexol Photovolthermic has released a new hybrid solar water heater for residential applications. The NEX RS series comes in four sizes: 80 liters, 120 liters, 200 liters, and 300 liters.
The system has 1.5 kW of heating output, which the manufacturer said ensures rapid hot water preparation. It can also be connected to a power output of up to 2.5 kW at 300 V (DC).
“This is particularly important for larger households or demanding applications,” the company said. “The flexibility in heating output helps prevent the devices from being oversized or wasting energy.”
Nexol said the hybrid solar boiler offers a complete solution that can be installed as a do-it-yourself project.
It claimed that the plug-and-play system saves time and reduces potential errors by eliminating the need for heating element installation. It designed the device specifically to avoid the need for such installations.
The company said the device starts at €700 ($761.80) and will be available through all authorized partners.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.