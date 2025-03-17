Nexol Photovolthermic launches new PV water heater

Nexol Photovolthermic AG has developed a new hybrid solar water heater for residential use, offering 1.5 kW of heating output and sizes ranging from 80 to 300 liters.

Image: Nexol

Share

From pv magazine Germany

German startup Nexol Photovolthermic has released a new hybrid solar water heater for residential applications. The NEX RS series comes in four sizes: 80 liters, 120 liters, 200 liters, and 300 liters.

The system has 1.5 kW of heating output, which the manufacturer said ensures rapid hot water preparation. It can also be connected to a power output of up to 2.5 kW at 300 V (DC).

“This is particularly important for larger households or demanding applications,” the company said. “The flexibility in heating output helps prevent the devices from being oversized or wasting energy.”

Nexol said the hybrid solar boiler offers a complete solution that can be installed as a do-it-yourself project.

It claimed that the plug-and-play system saves time and reduces potential errors by eliminating the need for heating element installation. It designed the device specifically to avoid the need for such installations.

The company said the device starts at €700 ($761.80) and will be available through all authorized partners.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Unlimited energy storage in Europe
14 March 2025 Most studies of European 100% renewable energy overlook pumped-hydro energy storage (PHES), for the following, incorrect, reasons: there are few PHES...