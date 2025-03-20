Adani Green commissions of 250 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

AGEL has revealed in a stock exchange statement that its subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four, has commissioned a 250 MW solar project in Bhimsar, Rajasthan.

This follows the recent commissioning of a 250 MW solar project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, by Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight.

AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has now reached 12.8 GW.