Panama preparing new renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm
The National Energy Secretariat of Panama issued Resolution No. MIPRE-2025-0009558, directing ETESA to prepare and submit tender documents to the National Public Services Authority (ASEP) for a long-term public bidding process to secure energy contracts for power distribution companies.
The measure requires ETESA to submit the bidding documents by Oct. 31.
The resolution sets a 180-month energy supply period from January 2029 to December 2043.
It also establishes a capacity of 120 megawatts (MW) per month over the contract period, with a maximum bid price of $97.50/MWh.
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that Panama had installed about 570 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2023.
In October 2024, Panama launched an energy auction to contract power between 2025 and 2030.
