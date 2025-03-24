LNG developer secures 600 MW power plant, 120 MW BESS in Ireland

Ireland’s planning body An Bord Pleanála has granted permission to controversial group Shannon LNG to develop a power plant in County Kerry. The planning permit covers the construction of three 30-foot-high turbine structures, each containing a 200 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), as well as a 120 MW BESS and several ancillary developments.

The proposed power plant will generate electricity for its own needs and as well as for export to the national grid via a 220 kV connection. It will be located in County Kerry, on land that is currently predominantly in agricultural use.

LNG controversy

Shannon LNG is a subsidiary of United States-based New Frontier Energy. Separately, Shannon LNG is planning a liquid natural gas pipeline in Ireland, which is facing strong opposition from climate groups who have expressed concerns about its impact on Ireland’s climate targets and local environment.

It is not clear yet if the proposed plant will be powered by the proposed LNG facility. However, several campaigners have spoken against the decision to greenlight the Kerry power plant, citing concerns over LNG and pollution.

Ciarán Ahern, the climate and energy spokesperson for government opposition party, Labour, said the approval “completely flies in the face” of Ireland’s climate goals.

“The doors are being opened for the further importation of highly polluting fracked gas. This cannot be allowed to proceed,” he said, appealing directly to the government to intervene.

He accused the government of rolling back on previous assurances Ireland would not import fracked gas.

The government has already proposed a floating LNG terminal to be used as an emergency reserve. Ahern said the construction of a permanent plant with no defined lifespan is “10 times worse” than the other proposal.

He called for more focus on developing Ireland’s existing renewable energy capacity instead of working with for-profit US energy firms.

Energy security

Proponents of LNG development and gas power plants argue such projects will create jobs and strengthen Irish energy security.

An Bord Pleanála previously refused planning permission for the power plant project, but the decision was later challenged by Shannon LNG and a review was ordered by the High Court. The judge said the planning authority had not considered that the absence of a major storage facility for natural gas was a risk for security of electricity supply.

Sean Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, welcomed the authority’s decision to grant permission.

“I’ve been working with my friends in Shannon LNG for a good number of years. It has been frustration after frustration, but thankfully today there was good news,” he said, adding the plant would be important meet Ireland’s energy security needs, while the battery storage “will ensure that renewable energy we generate can be stored and utilized.”

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála said the addition of BESS would help mitigate the increase in greenhouse gas emissions caused by the operation of the power plant. It included detailed plans on how to mitigate environmental disruption and conserving the area and natural habitat.

The BESS plan comprises 27 lithium-ion battery containers, approximately 4.5MWh each, and ancillary power conversion system (PCS) skids, as well as a step-up transformer and sound retention wall.

It said the operation use of the proposed development will expire on Dec. 31, 2050, unless a subsequent planning permission to continue operating has been secured.