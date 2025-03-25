Key takeaways from RE+ México 2025

From pv magazine Mexico

The sixth edition of the RE+ Mexico photovoltaic and energy storage trade show, formerly known as Solar Power Mexico, wrapped up earlier this month at Expo Guadalajara. pv magazine had its own booth at the event. Here’s a quick recap of what transpired.

The volume and quality of exhibitors stood out – nearly 150, a 15% increase from the 2024 edition. Major brands were in attendance, with a notable surge of Chinese solar panel manufacturers entering the market. Visitor numbers also jumped significantly, rising from 6,500 last year to over 8,500 this year.

The political situation in Mexico was a key topic for exhibitors and industry professionals in the aisles. Energy reform laws, endorsed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, had yet to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies. However, there was cautious optimism that, unlike the previous government, the current one is moving forward with laws that, if not ideal, could at least allow renewable projects to resume development.

New product launches further fueled this optimism. For example, Longi introduced its Hi-MO family, a 670 W line targeted at the distributed-generation market.

Distributed generation is attracting the most attention in the Mexican market, as large projects are still waiting for more favorable conditions. A key example is the recent renewal agreement between Chinese manufacturer JA Solar and Mexican distributor Exel Solar, which covers the sale of 260 MW of solar panels for the Mexican distributed-generation market.

Statistics from 2024 supports this focus. Mexico’s distributed generation capacity grew by more than 35%, reaching 1,086.22 MW installed and 4,447.92 MW total, based on 106,934 signed interconnection contracts.

Expectations for the energy storage sector were similarly high at the trade show. Sungrow, a Chinese manufacturer, is targeting commercial and industrial (C&I) with its flagship products. However, analysts also expect a boom in the utility sector following the establishment of new regulations, particularly after the enactment of the secondary laws for the government’s energy reform. Canadian Solar said this growth could begin by the end of the year.

For the first time in six years, the Mexican government had an official presence. RE+ Mexico Director Ben Low told pv magazine that the opening speech, given by Energy Transition Undersecretary Jorge Islas Samperio from the Mexican Ministry of Energy (SENER), sent an important signal.

The mood became even more positive on the fair’s final day when the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published an agreement that equates energy storage with electricity generation. This provision, which had been stalled for months, came into effect just as RE+ Mexico concluded.

In short, it’s safe to predict that 2025 will be a year of significant industry developments, with the next RE+ Mexico even more successful.