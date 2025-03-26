Germany concludes rooftop PV tender with lowest bid of €0.079/kWh

The German authorities have allocated 317 MW in the nation’s latest rooftop PV tender. The final prices ranged from €0.0790 ($0.0852)/kWh to €0.0969/kWh.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's tenth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 1 MW.

The agency reviewed 169 bids with a total capacity of 369 MW and allocated 259 MW. The final prices ranged from €0.0790 ($0.0852)/kWh to €0.0969/kWh.. The final average price was €0.91/kWh.

Most of the selected projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia (78 MW) and Lower Saxony (49 MW).

In the ninth tender, the agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 434 MW and selected 119 projects, totaling 259 MW. The final prices ranged from €0.0745 ($0.0787)/kWh to €0.0969/kWh. The final average price was €0.904/kWh.

In the eight procurement exercise, the allocated capacity was 259 MW and the final average price was €0.0894/kWh.

In the seventh round, finalized in March, the German authorities allocated 264.1 MW, with final prices ranging from €0.0690/kWh to €0.0948/kWh.

In the sixth tender, held in July 2023, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 191 MW at an average price of €0.1018/kWh. In the fifth tender, held in March 2023, the German authorities reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087/kWh.

In the fourth tender in August 2022, the Bundesnetagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084. The third tender, in May 2022, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.

