Borussia Dortmund plans 4.2 MW PV system at soccer stadium

From pv magazine Germany
Borussia Dortmund, despite its mid-table ranking in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league, plans to lead in sustainability by installing a 4.2 MW solar system at its stadium, supported by a 3.4 MWh battery storage system. The club expects to complete the project by the end of summer.
In partnership with RWE, Borussia Dortmund will install 11,000 full-black solar modules from China-based JA Solar at its stadium. The system is expected to generate 4 MWh per year, which is enough to power stadium floodlights for 1,000 matches.
The club said it plans to use all generated electricity on-site, reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by about 1,800 metric tons per year. A smaller 1 MW PV system was installed on the stadium roof in 2012.
The largest PV system currently installed on a stadium is the 4.2 MW array at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The second-largest is a 2.5 MW solar system at National Stadium Mane Garrincha in Brasília, Brazil, followed by a 2.4 MW system on SC Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadium in Germany.
