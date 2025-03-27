Borussia Dortmund plans 4.2 MW PV system at soccer stadium

Borussia Dortmund, a German soccer team, is partnering with JA Solar and RWE to install a 4.2 MW solar system with battery storage at its stadium, supplying 4 MWh for on-site consumption. A smaller PV installation is already in operation on the stadium roof.

Image: Borussia Dortmund

From pv magazine Germany

Borussia Dortmund, despite its mid-table ranking in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league, plans to lead in sustainability by installing a 4.2 MW solar system at its stadium, supported by a 3.4 MWh battery storage system. The club expects to complete the project by the end of summer.

In partnership with RWE, Borussia Dortmund will install 11,000 full-black solar modules from China-based JA Solar at its stadium. The system is expected to generate 4 MWh per year, which is enough to power stadium floodlights for 1,000 matches.

The club said it plans to use all generated electricity on-site, reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by about 1,800 metric tons per year. A smaller 1 MW PV system was installed on the stadium roof in 2012.

The largest PV system currently installed on a stadium is the 4.2 MW array at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The second-largest is a 2.5 MW solar system at National Stadium Mane Garrincha in Brasília, Brazil, followed by a 2.4 MW system on SC Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadium in Germany.

