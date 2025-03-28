Estonia’s largest battery goes online

From ESS News

Estonian state-owned energy company Eesti Energia has inaugurated the nation’s largest battery energy storage facility at the Auvere industrial complex in Ida-Viru County. The 26.5 MW/53.1 MWh system was developed to boost the stability of the regional electricity grid and mitigate high peak electricity prices for consumers.

The project, which came with a price tag of €19.6 million, was commissioned on February 1 only a few days before the desynchronization of the Baltic electricity system from the Russian grid.

In similar moves, only a day before it began to unplug from Russia’s electricity grid and join the EU’s network, Lithuania announced 800 MWh energy storage tender to the tune of EUR 102 million ($ 105 million) with the goal to procure balancing services to the transmission system operator and ensure the resilience of its grid.

