NHPC launches bidding for 1.2 GW of solar, 600 MW of storage in India

From pv magazine India

NHPC Ltd. has issued a tender to select developers for 1,200 MW of grid-connected solar projects with 600 MW/2,400 MWh of energy storage systems (ESS) across India. Developers can add up to 1,200 MW of additional capacity with ESS under a greenshoe option.

Developers will secure land for the projects and handle construction, ownership, and operation. The tender requires at least 0.5 MW/2 MWh of storage for every 1 MW of contracted capacity. Developers can own the ESS or procure it separately from a third party for power supply.

NHPC will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with selected developers and sell the electricity to state utilities, distribution companies, and other buyers.

The minimum project size is 50 MW, including at least 25 MW/100 MWh of storage, increasing in 10 MW increments. Developers can bid for up to 600 MW without the greenshoe option or 1,200 MW with it. In the North-Eastern States and Special Category regions, the minimum bid size is 30 MW.