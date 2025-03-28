Power electronics for customized battery energy storage

Startup p&e power&energy is offering multilevel inverter technology to manufacturers and integrators of battery energy storage systems (BESS). Interconnecting individual cells enables cost savings and the service life and efficiency of the systems, which can be individually configured for each application, can be increased.

A demonstrator for a BESS with integrated multilevel inverter technology with voltages of up to 1.500 kV

Image: p&e power&energy

Degradation of individual battery cells is a driver in BESS losing storage capacity over time. Small differences in quality, which initially seem minimal, gradually increase and since the cells are connected in series, and can only be charged and discharged together, if one fails, it affects the performance of the entire string.

With regular balancing coming at the expense of efficiency, systems that do not require an external inverter are attractive.

Such set-ups, known as “multilevel inverter” concepts generate a sine wave by switching the current flow to individual battery cells on or off.

