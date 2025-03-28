Power electronics for customized battery energy storage

From ESS News
Degradation of individual battery cells is a driver in BESS losing storage capacity over time. Small differences in quality, which initially seem minimal, gradually increase and since the cells are connected in series, and can only be charged and discharged together, if one fails, it affects the performance of the entire string.
With regular balancing coming at the expense of efficiency, systems that do not require an external inverter are attractive.
Such set-ups, known as “multilevel inverter” concepts generate a sine wave by switching the current flow to individual battery cells on or off.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.