India reaches 74 GW of solar module capacity

From pv magazine India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said India added a record 25 GW of renewable energy capacity in fiscal 2024-25, a 35% increase over the previous year’s 18.57 GW.

Solar power led the growth, with capacity additions rising 38% from 15 GW in fiscal 2024 to nearly 21 GW in fiscal 2025. India also surpassed 100 GW of installed solar capacity this year.

As the country pushes for self-reliance in solar manufacturing, module production capacity nearly doubled from 38 GW in March 2024 to 74 GW in March 2025, while PV cell manufacturing capacity tripled from 9 GW to 25 GW. India’s first ingot-wafer manufacturing facility, with 2 GW of capacity, also began production in fiscal 2025.

Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar modules, investments totaled $4.8 billion, creating around 11,650 direct jobs. The subsidy scheme for residential rooftop solar, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, has also expanded significantly.

“India may have already become or will soon become the third-largest renewable energy capacity holder in the world,” said Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Prahlad Joshi. “This milestone is a testament to Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.”