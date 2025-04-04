Canadian Solar unveils 630 W anti-hail TOPCon PV panel

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has unveiled a new bifacial TOPCon solar panel featuring anti-hail technology.

“The new module is part of our CS6.2 series utilizing 182mm Pro cells,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The anti-hail variant is designed for sites prone to hailstorms or asset owners concerned about rising insurance premiums, aiming to reduce O&M costs.”

The TOPBiHiKu6 Anti-Hail features a thicker 35 mm frame and 2.5 mm fully tempered glass on both sides. “While the difference in thickness may seem minor, the additional 0.5 mm allows for full tempering, significantly improving hail resistance,” the spokesperson stressed. “The thicker frame enhances mechanical strength and makes it more suitable for high-wind regions.”

According to the manufacturer, a series of unspecified tests has shown that the new product can withstand up to 55 mm ice balls in accordance with IEC 61215 standards.

The module features 132 half-cut cells and is available in seven versions, with nominal power ranging from 600 W to 630 W, and a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.3%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 45.1 V to 46.2 V and the short-circuit current is 12.77 A to 13.05 A. Its bifaciality factor can reach up to 85%.

The IP68-rated double-glass panel measures 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 40.6 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and in temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C. The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C.

The PV panel comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, while degradation over the first year is capped at 1.0%.

The new product is currently being used in a utility-scale solar-plus-storage project under development by its Australian subsidiary and energy provider Flow Power in the Coonawarra wine region, Australia. “This project will be the first of many sites where Canadian Solar and Flow Power collaborate to install the Company's anti-hail technology across the country,” Canadian Solar said in a statement.