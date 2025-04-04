Solx announces Puerto Rico’s first solar module factory

From pv magazine USA

Solx, a US-owned and operated solar manufacturer, said it will open Puerto Rico’s first solar module manufacturing facility.

The factory will open in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with an initial $25 million initial investment. It is located at a former Hewett-Packard site. The facility will have an initial 1 GW of output.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine USA it will produce 72-cell n-type modules for the utility-scale market. Solx has plans to expand and manufacture residential solar panels in 2027.

This year’s offering will include a 625 W module, which the company said will supply “as a turn-key OEM to a soon to be announced partner.”

Solx said it will partner with Origami Solar to source steel frames for the modules, which will include a large-format G12 module.

“At Solx, we’re obsessed with quality and we are entering the module manufacturing space with a clear mission: to produce durable and high-performing modules for Puerto Rico and other extreme weather-prone US regions,” said James Holmes, chief executive officer of Solx.

Solx said construction of the facility will create more than 200 new jobs, with an estimated total of 600 or more jobs projected across logistics, supply chain and supporting industries. In total, the project’s $64 million investment is expected to provide an economic boost to Puerto Rico, while supporting 100% domestic manufacturing.

The company has not yet disclosed the cell provider for the module assembly plant.

“Solx is a prime example of Puerto Rico’s ability to lead the national reshoring effort,” said Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González Colón. “We will continue to support investments that strengthen our economy while helping to build the energy solutions our people and businesses urgently need.”