Volvo launches battery energy storage system with integrated EV charger

Volvo Energy has released the Volvo PU500 battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for powering sites, whether in grid-connected or island mode. The new all-in-one mobile power unit features an integrated EV charger, power conversion system, switchgear, and transformer.
The PU500 has an energy storage capacity of 450-540 kWh. It can be customized to meet the specific needs of each site, including remote construction sites, festivals, or disaster response efforts.
The system integrates a 240 kW DC fast charger, offering the possibility to recharge a heavy-duty truck in approximately 1.5 hours and can charge up to 3 electric heavy-duty trucks or 20 electric cars daily when fully charged, according to the manufacturer.
