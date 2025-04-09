Gerchamp launches100 kW C&I storage system

Chinese solutions provider for critical power and energy storage Gerchamp has released a new all-in-one storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) use.
Dubbed GHV3S, the module includes a battery management system (BMS), a power conversion system (PCS), an energy storage system (EMS), and a high voltage (HV) box.
“The intelligent EMS allows for dynamic optimization of operating strategy, three main applications include peak load shaving, reverse power flow protection, and load control,” the company said in a statement. “For those with growing energy demands, the system can be scaled up by connecting up to 8 modules in parallel.”
The system features a DC input current of up to 70 A and a voltage range of 650 V~900 V. It has a rated AC power of 100 kW and a rated DC power of 100 kW. Its conversion efficiency is rated at 98%.
The module has a size of 794 x 800 mm x 235 mm and a weight of 82.55 kg. It relies on air cooling.
“With an operating temperature range of -20 to 65 C and an altitude of 3,000 m, the 3S Module is built to withstand various harsh environments,” the company concluded. “The system offers bidirectional connectivity to the grid, providing the flexibility to operate as either grid-connected or off-grid.”
Gerchamp is based in Hangzhou, China, and offers products covering backup battery BMS, energy storage battery BMS, and power battery BMS battery monitoring data platform.
