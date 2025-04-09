GoodWe unveils hybrid inverters for large residential applications

From pv magazine Australia

Chinese inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer GoodWe has launched its EHB single-phase, high-voltage, hybrid inverter in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Dean Williamson, GoodWe Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said the EHB series ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW and is designed to meet the growing demand for larger residential energy storage solutions.

“The EHB provides the ideal solution for larger, single-phase residential energy storage systems, to meet consumer demand,” he said. “The EHB also adds to our ever-growing range of single- and three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverters, which will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond with even more exciting new products.”

GoodWe said the EHB inverter line has a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a maximum battery-to-AC efficiency of 96.5% and has been improved for compatibility with high-power solar modules. The series supports 200% PV oversizing to allow for systems up to 20 kW in size. It has up to four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) with a maximum of 16 A input current per string for large or complex rooftops and UPS-level switching of less than 10 milliseconds.

“The backup function is ideal for both new installations and retrofit projects, and can even be integrated into a microgrid system, ensuring the normal operation of on-grid systems during blackouts,” the company said.

Type II surge protection devices on both the DC and AC sides have been integrated into the unit which also comes with an arc fault current interrupter, and an IP65 rating to allow outdoor installation.

GoodWe said the units measure 415 mm x 791 mm x 180 mm and weigh up to 33 kilograms. They have been engineered for quick and easy installation with a plug-and-play design. The inverters come with a new generation Wi-Fi + LAN 2.0 module integration, making it easier to monitor and manage the system remotely via the GoodWe app. Additionally, a GoodWe Smart Meteris supplied as standard with every unit.

The manufacturer said it expects a “hybrid-ready” range of EHB inverters will also be launched in the coming months, allowing even greater flexibility for consumers looking to add energy storage to their homes or small businesses.