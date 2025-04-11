Meyer Burger reports 2024 EBITDA loss of $257 million

From pv magazine Germany

Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger has reported a preliminary 2024 EBITDA loss of CHF 210.4 million.

In its preliminary financial results, it said its future is “highly uncertain,” dependent on new financing and the successful implementation of its business plan. The final annual report will be published by May 31, rather than April 15 as previously planned.

In December 2024, the company secured approximately €37 million of bridge financing, which will support ongoing operations and provide time for restructuring.

Bondholders have extended the maturity of the bond several times in recent months. The company is currently in discussions about an investment or acquisition.

Meyer Burger said it will continue working with selected interested parties to secure fully financed, binding offers as quickly as possible.