Sungrow launches fully integrated C&I battery

With a fully integrated power conversion system (PCS), battery management system (BMS), and energy management system (EMS), PowerStack 255CS aims to streamline energy storage operations while reducing installation complexity.

Image: ESS News

Share

From ESS News

China’s Sungrow has introduced its latest innovation—the PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS) designed specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Unveiled at the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025 (GRES2025) in Hefei, China, the system targets longstanding deployment challenges in the C&I sector, offering a compact and highly scalable solution.

The PowerStack 255CS integrates a PCS with a three-phase design, BMS, and EMS into a unified enclosure, significantly improving installation and operation. It features Sungrow’s innovative grid-forming technology, ensuring stability even in complex grid environments, as well as off-grid operation, supporting 100% unbalanced loads without the need for external transformers.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi claims world’s highest efficiency for silicon solar cells
14 April 2025 Longi said it has achieved a 27.81% efficiency rating for a hybrid interdigitated back contact, as confirmed by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy R...