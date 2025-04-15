Sungrow launches fully integrated C&I battery

From ESS News

China’s Sungrow has introduced its latest innovation—the PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS) designed specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Unveiled at the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025 (GRES2025) in Hefei, China, the system targets longstanding deployment challenges in the C&I sector, offering a compact and highly scalable solution.

The PowerStack 255CS integrates a PCS with a three-phase design, BMS, and EMS into a unified enclosure, significantly improving installation and operation. It features Sungrow’s innovative grid-forming technology, ensuring stability even in complex grid environments, as well as off-grid operation, supporting 100% unbalanced loads without the need for external transformers.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.