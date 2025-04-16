Thornova offers solar module composite frames

Chinese PV manufacturer Thornova is introducing a new range of composite frames for its solar modules.

The material is reportedly a composite, which includes fiberglass, polyurethane, and UV-protective coatings. The frames are black as standard, but other colors are available upon request.

Thornova, which still operating under the name Sunova in some regions until January, states that the production of the composite frames results in up to 80% lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional aluminum frames – although this naturally depends on the source of the energy used in production.

The company also claims significant advantages for the frames' direct intended use: They are corrosion-resistant even in harsh environments and can withstand, for example, salt spray, while also offering high chemical resistance.

The frames can withstand wind loads of up to 3,000 Pascals and snow loads of up to 7,000 Pascals. Installation is simplified because no grounding is required. Thornova also sees advantages for composite frames over aluminum ones with regard to potential-induced degradation.

Andrea Bodenhagen, Global Branding Director at Thornova Solar, noted the “combination of mechanical strength, long-term reliability, and environmental sustainability.” Composite modules are “a next-generation solution for EPCs, developers, and investors who want to build long-lasting and high-performance solar projects.” Modules with composite frames are available to order now, and Thornova has set up a dedicated website for further information.