Rept Battero launches 392 Ah cell, 6.26 MWh storage system

From ESS News

Hong Kong-listed Rept Battero launched a new battery cell at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE 2025) in Beijing last week.

Rept Battero said its new 392Ah battery cell, which is part of its brand of Wending series cells, has an energy density of up to 415 Wh/L. Billed as an “all-rounder” by the company, the new cell has a longer cycle life of 12,000 times and a high energy efficiency of 95%, while having almost the same size as the previous 300+ series. The company says the improving maturity of its chemical system delivers a higher capacity cell in the same sizing.

The maximum thermal runaway temperature of the 392 Ah cell is similar to that of the 314 Ah cell which the company says were tested at “home and abroad” in unspecified safety tests.

