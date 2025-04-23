Indian developer commissions 92.1 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity

From pv magazine India

CleanMax, backed by Brookfield Renewable Partners, has commissioned a 92.1 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in Bengaluru to power Cisco’s India campus – one of its largest hubs outside the United States. The project includes 69 MWp of solar and 23.1 MW of wind capacity, and will meet more than 90% of Cisco’s electricity requirements in the Indian state of Karnataka.

CleanMax now cumulatively supplies 120 MW of renewable energy to Cisco, including a 28.7 MWp solar installation that has been operational since March 2018. It said it expects this hybrid energy solution to generate around 181.4 million kWh annually, offsetting about 129,000 metric tons of CO₂e emissions each year.

“As a net-zero partner, CleanMax is focused on empowering corporations to meet their renewable energy requirements,” said Kuldeep Jain, managing director of CleanMax. “Our partnership with Cisco underscores a shared commitment to high standards and sustainable practices.”

Cisco has awarded CleanMax the Excellence in Sustainability Award for its contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating clean energy adoption.

Mary de Wysocki, Cisco’s chief sustainability officer, said the award recognizes partners who have helped customers achieve significant business outcomes. She added that the Excellence in Sustainability Award celebrates CleanMax’s commitment to advancing clean energy and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

CleanMax, a renewable energy solutions provider to the commercial and industrial sector, operates 2 GW of renewable assets across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.