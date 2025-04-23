Solar module prices unaffected by tariff chaos

Solar module prices in Europe rose slightly in April, but this only reflects a trend already expected and announced at the beginning of the year. The price increase is particularly noticeable for high-efficiency modules with different backsheets, as there are hardly any offers left in the lower power classes. These products have largely disappeared from wholesalers' warehouses due to the sell-offs of the past few months.

Modules for large rooftop systems or ground-mounted photovoltaic projects, which also fall into this technology class, have been available only to order for some time. Occasionally, large quantities are still coming onto the market from warehouse clearances, but due to their age, these primarily influence price developments in the low-cost segment.

The current worrying developments in the United States do not appear to be having any impact on the European photovoltaic market yet. US consumers, in particular, are likely to suffer most from Donald Trump’s unbridled tariff policy in the short to medium term. The already severely restricted and thus throttled imports of Asian solar products will be further stifled as more countries are subjected to high tariffs.

The production that many Chinese manufacturers are gradually relocating abroad will also be affected by future import disadvantages and will therefore become obsolete. A previously popular tariff evasion strategy is becoming increasingly difficult, as the long lead time coupled with a lack of planning security makes relocations uneconomical for China as well.

The situation is becoming increasingly precarious for the few remaining European manufacturers for whom the United States has previously been an important sales market and who have not yet established overseas production. US local production facilities are also struggling with rising costs for intermediate products, which can often only be sourced from China or Asia. Therefore, it is expected that the already expensive solar technology in the United States will experience another massive price increase – very unfortunate for the further expansion of renewable energy in North America.

One man's loss is another man's gain? This could now open up new opportunities for Europe. Asian products originally intended for the US market could now be diverted to Europe, where a new module glut, coupled with a price war among suppliers and a rapid price decline, could materialize. However, this would spell the end for the already sorely suffering domestic solar industry if the European Union did not counteract this with protectionist measures. On the other hand, the Chinese industry is also suffering from low sales prices in Europe and has been trying to counteract this for some time.

The prices for photovoltaic products, which are sold at much higher prices in the United States, would have to be cut almost in half for the European market. In that case, scaling back production would likely be more economical than selling the excess production below actual cost price in the European Union. Accordingly, I don't expect a significant increase in import volumes, even if the European Commission were to refrain from new measures to protect the European economy – at least not in the PV sector. The situation could be different in other sectors where prices have not yet reached the pain threshold. At least there are no longer any indications of a future supply shortage and the associated price increases in the photovoltaic wholesale trade.

However, mixed signals are being heard from the installation segment. Companies that have previously focused exclusively on small-scale systems and home storage systems are experiencing a hangover. Even larger installation companies that have previously served the purely grid-connected medium- to large-scale photovoltaic system segment can count their orders for the coming months on one hand. Only those solar companies that addressed commercial storage early on and can develop and implement comprehensive energy concepts for industry and small and medium-sized businesses are reasonably busy. However, such complex projects cannot be implemented overnight – longer planning and application phases must be taken into account.

On the supplier side, there is a whole range of new products with smart controls, particularly for the commercial sector, to meet the high demands imposed by electricity market design on the one hand, and user behavior and self-consumption optimization on the other. Hybrid inverters with outputs of up to 50 kW – and soon even up to 125 kW – are no longer uncommon. Leading manufacturers also offer cascading storage towers that can be expanded in small increments up to a capacity of 1,000 kWh. These systems are supported by software that allows the use of all common business models for large-scale storage in the respective grid environment, fully automated and partially supported by AI.

So, anyone who thinks outside the box and ventures into new business areas should have no shortage of work in the future. We're only at the beginning of the urgently needed decarbonization and energy optimization of commercial and industrial companies – not to mention the comprehensive electrification of vehicle fleets. Manufacturers and wholesalers offer installation companies both the appropriate products and concepts and assistance with the planning and implementation of more complex projects. The spectrum of continuing education opportunities in the form of seminars, webinars, and specialist literature is now virtually incalculable. So there's no reason to bury one's head in silicon dioxide; there's plenty to do for industry and trades.

Overview of price points by technology in April 2025, including changes compared to the previous month (as of April 14, 2025).

About the author: Martin Schachinger has studied electrical engineering and has been active in the field of photovoltaics and renewable energy for almost 30 years. In 2004, he set up the pvXchange.com online trading platform. The company stocks standard components for new installations and solar modules and inverters that are no longer being produced.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.