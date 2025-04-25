On the occasion of the World Day for Health and Safety at Work, it’s essential to reflect not only on compliance but on whether our workplaces truly serve everyone equitably. In the rapidly growing solar and renewable energy sectors, health, safety, and security are more than legal requirements; they are the foundation of a resilient and inclusive workforce.

Yet for many women in the solar industry, these fundamental pillars still don’t fully support them. As we move toward a more sustainable future, we must ask ourselves: Are we creating job sites and workplaces where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive safely and with dignity?

Let’s start with the big picture. Cultural and societal norms often steer women away from technical roles long before they enter the workforce. From childhood, girls are less encouraged to explore science and technology, and by the time they hit the job market, many see solar as a “man’s field.”

Even those who do pursue careers in the sector often face discrimination—subtle or overt—from colleagues, supervisors, or even customers. These biases can influence hiring, promotions, and day-to-day experiences on the job.

But this isn’t just about attitudes, it’s about systems.

“The underrepresentation of women in the PV industry needs to be addressed with a holistic approach,” says Carmen Madrid, founder of Women in Solar+ Europe (WiSEu). That means going beyond slogans and digging into the actual policies and practices that shape workplace safety, health, and security.

Too often, these policies are designed with only the male workforce in mind. For women, that creates challenges ranging from the inconvenient to the downright dangerous.

Consider just a few examples:

Poorly fitting PPE: Most personal protective equipment is made to fit men, leading to tripping hazards, restricted mobility, and safety risks for women on site.

Lack of appropriate facilities: The absence of clean, private restrooms, hygiene products, and disposal bins can compromise women's health and dignity.

Hostile work environments: Harassment, exclusion, and even assault are still real concerns, especially in remote solar sites where support systems may be minimal.

No work-life balance support: Long hours and irregular schedules hit women, especially mothers, harder. When childcare options don't align with work demands, careers stall before they start.

Feeling alone: Being the only woman on a construction or maintenance crew can be isolating. It limits mentorship opportunities and increases the pressure to prove oneself every day.

Lack of psychological safety: When women don't feel comfortable raising concerns or admitting mistakes, it affects not just safety but job satisfaction and mental health.

So, how do we begin to fix this?

We start by listening—and by designing workplace systems that reflect the realities of everyone on the team. That means inclusive health and safety policies, gender-responsive equipment and infrastructure, and stronger protocols to prevent and address harassment. It also means supporting work-life integration, offering mentorship, and fostering cultures where women are valued, heard, and empowered.

The good news? Change is already underway. Organizations across the solar industry are beginning to step up, rethinking how they approach safety, equity, and inclusion, and investing in women’s success.

This is not just about fairness. It’s a smart business decision. A workplace where everyone feels safe, respected, and supported is one where innovation thrives and talent stays.

As we mark the World Day for Health and Safety at Work, let’s reaffirm our commitment—not just to meeting the minimum standards but to raising the bar. The solar industry can and must lead the way in creating environments where women, and all workers, feel safe to contribute their best.

Because when women feel secure, supported, and seen, the whole industry shines brighter.

Interested in joining Canan Koç Yasar and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

