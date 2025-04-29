ZTT debuts 7.58 MWh liquid-cooled battery storage system

The Energrid NA7 incorporates ZTT’s self-developed 3S-integrated power conversion system (PCS) and supports 2000 V high-voltage DC input.

Image: ESS News

From ESS News

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd. (ZTT) has recently unveiled its latest innovation—the ENERGRID NA7 liquid-cooled energy storage system with a storage capacity of 7.58 MWh.

The system presented at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing earlier this month, is housed within a standard 20-foot shipping container and is designed for a range of applications including shared energy storage and renewable integration.

The ENERGRID NA7 features a string-based liquid cooling system and incorporates ZTT’s self-developed 3S-integrated PCS. It supports 2000 V high-voltage DC input and AC grid connection, integrating a bidirectional DC/AC inverter that condenses the traditional two-to-three-tier energy conversion process into a single step. This streamlined architecture pushes energy conversion efficiency above 99%.

