ZTT debuts 7.58 MWh liquid-cooled battery storage system

From ESS News
Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd. (ZTT) has recently unveiled its latest innovation—the ENERGRID NA7 liquid-cooled energy storage system with a storage capacity of 7.58 MWh.
The system presented at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing earlier this month, is housed within a standard 20-foot shipping container and is designed for a range of applications including shared energy storage and renewable integration.
The ENERGRID NA7 features a string-based liquid cooling system and incorporates ZTT’s self-developed 3S-integrated PCS. It supports 2000 V high-voltage DC input and AC grid connection, integrating a bidirectional DC/AC inverter that condenses the traditional two-to-three-tier energy conversion process into a single step. This streamlined architecture pushes energy conversion efficiency above 99%.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.