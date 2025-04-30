Avaada to develop 3.65 GW of pumped hydro storage in India

From pv magazine India
Avaada Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra’s Water Resources Department to develop two major pumped storage hydro projects with a combined capacity of 3,650 MW.
Avaada, an integrated energy enterprise, will develop 2.4 GW Pawana Falyan and 1.2 GW Sirsala pumped storage projects with a cumulative investment of INR 151 billion ($1.8 billion). The projects are expected to create more than 3,800 direct employment opportunities.
Avaada stated the pumped storage initiatives will play a critical role in strengthening Maharashtra’s energy security by enabling round-the-clock renewable power, supporting grid balancing, and ensuring the seamless integration of clean energy into the state’s power mix.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state aims to become India’s green energy hub and offered full state government support to accelerate project execution.
“This agreement is a decisive step towards securing India’s clean energy future,” added Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal. “Pumped storage solutions are pivotal for maintaining grid reliability and ensuring renewable energy availability round-the-clock.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.