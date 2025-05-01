IPS unvelis 8.1 MWh utility-scale BESS

Bulgaria-headquartered storage manufacturer IPS has announced a new utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) with a rated capacity of 8.1 MWh and an integrated 4 MW inverter.
The X-BESS 8 system is packed in a 20-foot container footprint equivalent and features liquid cooling.
“On the Capex side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for balance of system (BOS), transportation, and installation,” said IPS CEO, Alexander Rangelov. “On the Opex side, easy maintenance and reliable operation over the full lifespan of the system is ensured via a distributed design of all critical components, with no single point of failure for the overall system.”
The new BESS uses lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries and has reportedly a lifetime of 12,000 cycles. On the AC output side, it has a maximum output current of 2,890 A and a maximum output power of 4 MVA. It uses a liquid-cooled, three-level inverter topology that achieves 99.5% efficiency, according to the manufacturer.
The X-BESS 8 is designed in compliance with IEC 61000, IEC 62619, IEC 62477, EN 50549, UL 1741, and CE standards. Its operating temperature is between -40 C to 70 C, and includes 12 operating modes. Among them are grid support, black start, and operation in an isolated network.
“The system is delivered in segments – lightweight, sub-8-ton blocks that require no specialized heavy-lifting equipment for transport or installation,” the firm highlighted. “Each block is fully plug-and-play, with standardized mechanical and electrical interfaces to ensure rapid, low-complexity on-site integration.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
