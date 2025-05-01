Low Carbon, ElectroRoute sign four PPAs covering 140 MW of UK solar

UK developer Low Carbon has signed four power purchase agreements (PPA) with ElectroRoute covering 140 MW of solar capacity. A Low Carbon spokesperson confirmed to pv magazine that the agreements come into effect immediately and will run until March 2028.

Low Carbon described the deals as balancing PPAs, agreements that will see ElectroRoute take on the delivery risk between forecast and generation. The energy trading and services company will be responsible for market access and trading services to optimize the output of the solar plants. Low Carbon will continue to carry operations and maintenance work at the sites.

The deals have been struck for Birch Solar Farm (40 MW), Sandon Brook Solar Farm (49.9 MW), Fern Brook Solar Farm (30 MW) and Long Meadow Solar Farm (18 MW).

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, ElectroRoute first announced its expansion into the UK renewables and energy storage markets in September 2024. ElectroRoute has already contracted a portfolio of wind and solar assets in the UK market both under equity and project finance conditions.

In a press release, Brian Kennedy, head of client origination at ElectroRoute said the PPAs reflect the company’s commitment to providing “bankable solutions” to renewable energy developers.