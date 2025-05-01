Turkish sensor maker debuts pyranometer for PV plants

Turkey’s sensor manufacturer Seven has introduced a new thermopile pyranometer for the monitoring of solar radiation in PV plants, meteorological stations, and research. It has an irradiance measurement range of 0 W/m² to 4,000 W/m², with a resolution of 0.1 W/m².

Its spectral error is reportedly around 0.2%. It measures both global horizontal irradiance (GHI) and plane of array (POA) irradiance.

“The Class A pyranometer of Seven Sensor is fully compliant with IEC 61724-1:2021 and ISO 9060:2018 standards, ensuring high-precision irradiance measurements for accurate performance ratio calculations,” the company said. “The low zero-offset and the minimal non-stability are key criteria that define a Class A pyranometer. To achieve these performance criteria, Seven developed its pyranometer by using the white diffuser instead of a traditional black body and a single dome.”

The product has a diameter of 140 mm and a height of 116 mm. It weighs 0.98 kg.

In addition to irradiance, the new sensor can measure internal and housing temperature as well as internal humidity. The internal humidity is measured within a range of 0% to 100%, with a resolution of 1% and an accuracy of ±1 %. Both internal and housing temperatures are in the range of -40 C to 85 C, at a resolution of 0.1 C.

“These additional features ensure multi-parameter environmental monitoring, allowing for precise adjustments and accurate readings under varying conditions,” the company added. “The integrated sensors contribute to the device’s overall reliability and performance, making it a robust solution for PV systems, meteorology and to be used in different applications assessments.”

Measured irradiance, humidity and temperature data are transmitted to data loggers via serial RS485 interface with Modbus RTU protocol.