Despite significant progress, challenges remain for women in the solar sector: limited female representation in technical roles, insufficient mentorship opportunities, and gender biases in recruitment and leadership development continue to hold the industry back. The historically male-dominated culture often struggles to fully embrace diverse voices, and there remains an urgent need for family-friendly policies that better support work-life balance, particularly for women.

Equal access to funding, professional opportunities, and resources will empower women to reach their full potential, driving not only personal success but the long-term innovation and resilience of the solar industry as a whole.

Biases—both conscious and unconscious—continue to subtly shape hiring and promotion decisions, often leading to women being overlooked for leadership despite equal or superior qualifications. Assumptions about women's capabilities or work-life balance can unfairly impact their career progression. While women are primarily affected, men who value diversity and inclusion can also find themselves outside traditional leadership expectations.

These industry norms reinforce a narrow image of leadership tied to assertiveness, decisiveness, and emotional restraint—traits historically coded as masculine. Such a mindset sidelines leaders who prioritize collaboration, empathy, and open communication. Redefining leadership to embrace a broader range of styles is essential to creating an inclusive, innovative sector.

Reflecting on my own leadership journey, I recognize how societal expectations around masculinity shaped my early career. I once believed leadership meant having all the answers and projecting unwavering certainty. Over time, I learned that true leadership lies in fostering open dialogue, listening deeply, and encouraging diverse perspectives. Leadership is about creating spaces where every individual feels empowered to contribute. Adopting a more inclusive leadership approach has enabled me to build stronger teams and a more supportive workplace culture where talent from all backgrounds can thrive.

A pivotal moment for me was realizing how both visible and invisible biases were influencing career progression within my teams. I witnessed talented individuals—particularly women and underrepresented groups—being overlooked despite their contributions. This realization strengthened my commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion not just as values, but as everyday practices within our organization.

The solar industry is uniquely positioned to lead by example on inclusion. As we accelerate the global transition to renewable energy, innovation demands a diversity of voices. Actively promoting inclusion enables us to harness a broader range of ideas, better serving communities worldwide. Inclusion is not a side initiative; it is central to innovation, product design, and effective problem-solving.

When teams bring diverse perspectives to the table, they create smarter, more resilient solutions. Inclusive teams spot challenges faster and generate more creative responses. In solar, this means better technology, wider adoption, and solutions that meet the real needs of communities. Promoting gender equality strengthens not just our workforce, but the industry’s ability to navigate the complex global energy transition ahead.

To young students—especially women—considering a career in solar energy: this industry is dynamic, impactful, and full of opportunities. Your perspective is critical to shaping the future of renewable energy. We must continue to build strong mentorship networks, offer scholarships, and elevate women role models to inspire the next generation. The future of energy—and the future of our planet—depends on diverse talents like yours stepping forward, leading, and making a lasting difference.

Frank Niendorf is the Vice President Europe at JinkoSolar, leading the European Team of Jinko Solar. He originally came from the field of financial services and consulting, where he worked before joining the PV industry in the field of strategic planning and international business development. He has held several leading positions in the field of market and project management, as well as general management and EU sales, prior to joining Jinko. His in-depth EU market knowledge and his mindset for innovation make him a valued expert in the PV industry.

