Sigenergy says AI is key differentiator in its energy storage systems

Against the backdrop of global carbon neutrality goals, how do you see the solar and energy storage industries developing?

Mr. Xu: Solar power is becoming increasingly affordable and is expected to play a much larger role in the global energy mix. However, due to solar’s intermittent nature, energy storage systems are becoming critical to modern energy infrastructure. The industry is shifting its focus from simply generating solar power to effectively storing and managing it.

At Sigenergy, we recognized this shift from the very beginning, which is why we placed energy storage at the center of our strategy from day one. We approach the energy transition with storage as the core enabler of a more resilient and intelligent power system.

Energy storage helps stabilize the grid, balance supply and demand, and optimize when the battery is charged or discharged. But to unlock its full potential, we need intelligence. That’s where AI comes in. Managing distributed energy flows manually is nearly impossible at scale, but with AI, systems can make real-time decisions that maximize efficiency and cost savings.

Looking ahead, we see a clear trend toward smarter energy management. Technologies like smart grids and distributed energy resources will make power systems more flexible, efficient, and resilient. AI will be a game-changer — not only making systems more autonomous, but also empowering users with greater control over their energy usage.

At the same time, user experience will be a defining factor. Companies that deliver intelligent, intuitive, user-centric, and easy-to-install solutions will set the pace.

Sigenergy has gained significant industry attention since its founding. Could you describe the company’s growth so far?

Mr. Xu: Sigenergy was founded in May 2022, and in less than three years, we’ve emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector. We now collaborate with nearly 100 distributors across more than 60 countries. In markets like South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, and Ireland, we've partnered with top-tier local players and achieved strong market share. Based on the latest data from a third party, in April, Sigenergy officially became the number one battery brand in Australia’s residential energy storage market by capacity (kWh).

Additionally, a report from Frost & Sullivan ranked our flagship product, SigenStor, as the global leader in the stackable all-in-one distributed energy storage system category.

What are the key factors behind Sigenergy’s rapid development?

Mr. Xu: Sigenergy's growth is driven by three core elements: exceptional talent, continuous innovation, and strong customer focus.

We invest heavily in talent development, creating opportunities for people to thrive. That’s helped us build a passionate team with deep industry expertise.

We’re continuously innovating in areas such as power electronics, AI, cloud infrastructure, storage systems, and V2X. These advances directly address real-world pain points and deliver a seamless, intelligent user experience.

What really sets us apart is our responsiveness to customers. Many of our features originate from user feedback. Agile product updates and constant engagement allow us to meet customer needs and to exceed their expectations.

How does Sigenergy differentiate itself from other players in the energy storage market?

Mr. Xu: Sigenergy is leading the charge in integrating AI with solar and storage, combining advanced hardware, intelligent software, and AI, to deliver solutions that truly set us apart.

On the hardware side, we launched the world’s first 5-in-1 modular energy system, SigenStor, and one of the most compact and scalable commercial systems, SigenStack. These products are easy to install, simple to expand, and reduce long-term operational costs. We’re also among the first to integrate V2X technology into an all-in-one solution — enabling EVs to connect with both home and grid.

On the software side, our AI-powered, user-friendly mySigen app offers real-time insights, intelligent automation, and personalized energy management. We're also building an open and future-ready ecosystem with our partners. Our platform supports dynamic pricing, VPP integration, northbound interfaces, and smart home connectivity.

How is Sigenergy applying AI in its solutions?

Mr. Xu: In the area of safety, Sigenergy’s AI-powered Cloud BMS monitors battery health in real time, detects anomalies, and predicts failures. In VPP use cases, AI evaluates load forecasts, solar generation, and grid conditions to optimize distributed dispatch.

Sigen AI uses real-time pricing, weather data, and user patterns to determine the best charge/discharge schedule. This helps users lower their electricity bills and participate in energy markets. We currently support dynamic pricing in over 20 countries. In one case, a warehouse in Poland used Sigen AI to cut total energy costs by nearly 50%.

Our GPT-4o-powered assistant is trained on Sigenergy’s internal knowledge base. It understands user questions and delivers instant, precise answers — enhancing support and customer satisfaction.