Aeson Power unveils sodium battery products at EES Europe

At EES Europe 2025, one of the leading events for the energy storage industry, Aeson Power debuted its sodium battery energy storage product line, including the SIBPOM-4850 for telecommunications, the SIBPOM-12100 for UPS, and the SIBPOM-125kWh energy storage cabinet for C&I-scale use.

The company says the new sodium battery energy storage systems have successfully passed rigorous third-party tests based on lithium battery energy storage standards such as IEC 62619 and IEC 62933.

Aeson Power's sodium-ion energy storage products utilize NFPP polyanionic technology battery cells. The products feature intrinsic safety (capacity can be fully restored after discharging to zero volts), excellent high-temperature resistance (cells operate normally at 60 C), superior rate performance, high charge-discharge efficiency (RTE easily exceeds 95%), and long life (over 15,000 cycles).

At the event, Aeson Power also displayed its advanced lineup of lithium battery energy storage products, including a 261 kWh commercial and industrial energy storage cabinet and a 5 MWh containerized energy storage system. Both of these products are certified to IEC standards by international authorities such as TÜV SÜD and French BV. The products are designed with a strong emphasis on safety, as well as high system integration and mass-production capabilities.

For the vehicle sector, Aeson Power introduced two series of sodium-ion batteries ─ the NaForce and NaPulse ─ each of which includes both a start-stop option and a starting option. The batteries provide instant starting at extreme temperatures, are fast charging, and have a lightweight design and long service life. Aeson Power developed them to replace traditional lead-acid batteries. The NaForce batteries follow European standards (EN/DIN/IEC) while the NaPulse batteries follow Japanese standards (JIS).

Positioning sodium-ion as a mainstream technology

Shirley Zhang, managing director of Aeson Power, emphasized the company’s leadership as a new energy solutions provider specializing in sodium-ion battery technology.

“From a technical perspective, sodium offers generational advantages over lead-acid and superior safety compared to lithium,” she explained. “The safety of sodium battery technology is a critical foundation for future applications. Therefore, Aeson Power will leverage sodium battery technology to focus on breakthroughs in UPS and commercial and industrial energy storage, particularly in extreme temperature regions.”

“Aeson Power keeps increasing research and development investments in sodium battery technology,” Zhang added. “Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance energy resilience and sustainability, addressing the dynamic demands of markets across the globe.”

With over a decade of research and development, Aeson Power has built an innovation ecosystem, spanning material selection, cell design, and system integration, resulting in lightweight products with outstanding performance and long life over a broad temperature range. Based in Australia, the company has become a pioneer in next-generation energy storage solutions.