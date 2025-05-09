EcoFlow expands HEMS to European market

From ESS News

EcoFlow announced the European launch of its HEMS at the Intersolar Europe 2025 exhibition in Munich this week. The company claims the system can reduce energy bills by up to 77.6% through forecasting and dynamic tariff integration, with AI-based automated operation modes.

This European release follows the January introduction of the similar Oasis system for the US market at CES 2025, representing EcoFlow’s continued expansion into the home energy management sector. The system

The HEMS integrates with dynamic electricity tariffs from platforms such as EPEX SPOT, NORDPOOL, rabot.energy, Tibber, and Octopus. EcoFlow said the system forecasts energy consumption and solar generation with “up to 90% accuracy,” and quietly told ESS News that this easily bested rivals who were stuck at lower-percentage accuracy levels.

