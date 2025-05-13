Beretta unveils residential air-to-water heat pump

Italian residential heating specialist Beretta, a unit of US-based heating solution provider Carrier, has launched a new split air-to-water heat pump for applications in homes.

“Thanks to the DC Inverter technology of the compressor, the new Tower Green M heat pump can reach a heating temperature of up to 65 C,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.



The system uses use R32 (difluoromethane) as the refrigerant and is available in 10 different versions: 7 single-phase models with output ranging from 4 kW to 10 kW; and 3 three-phase products with output of 12 kW to 14 kW. These units are combinable either with 190 L or 240 L hot water storage tanks.

Nominal heating capacity is rated at between 4.35 kW and 16 kW and cooling capacity is of 4.50 kW and 14 kW. The coefficient of performance (COP) ranges between 4.50 and 5.20, depending on the model and size, while the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 5.20 and 4.62.

Noise levels for the external unit are between 44 db(A) and 55 db(A), with those for the internal unit ranging from 22 db(A) to 25 db(A). In silent mode, the external unit can also work at 39 db(A), according to the manufacturer.

The system relies on Carrier's Comfort Management T300 system, which provides Internet access and allows the remote management of home comfort via the Carrier Comfort Management App.

“The new heat pump has a compact internal unit and represents an optimal solution as a replacement for wall-mounted gas boilers,” the spokesperson stated. “It can be used for a variety of applications and connected to different terminal units for heating through floor systems, fan coils and radiators.”