Financing secured for 62 MW solar project in Togo

The AfDB is investing €26.5 million in a 62 MW solar project in Togo. French power utility Électricité de France is developing the plant in the city of Sokodé.

The utility is responsible for the design, construction and operating of the greenfield solar plant and an 11 km transmission line in Sokodé. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate 87 GWh of electricity per year.

The AfDB’s financing package includes a loan of up to €18.5 million and a concessional loan of up to €8 million from the bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa.

The €61 million project is also being co-financed by French development finance agency Propaco, which AfDB said reflects “a model of effective public-private collaboration.”

Togo has set a target of installing 200 MW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 67 MW at the end of 2024.

In April, crews began construction on a 25 MW solar project in northern Togo.