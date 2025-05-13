Financing secured for 62 MW solar project in Togo

The AfDB is investing €26.5 million in a 62 MW solar project in Togo. French power utility Électricité de France is developing the plant in the city of Sokodé.
The utility is responsible for the design, construction and operating of the greenfield solar plant and an 11 km transmission line in Sokodé. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate 87 GWh of electricity per year.
The AfDB’s financing package includes a loan of up to €18.5 million and a concessional loan of up to €8 million from the bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa.
The €61 million project is also being co-financed by French development finance agency Propaco, which AfDB said reflects “a model of effective public-private collaboration.”
Togo has set a target of installing 200 MW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 67 MW at the end of 2024.
In April, crews began construction on a 25 MW solar project in northern Togo.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.