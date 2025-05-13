Helping the maritime industry to decarbonize

Hydrogen is one of the options envisaged for the future of sustainable shipping. IEC Standards and conformity assessment are ensuring its safe and efficient implementation.

The shipping industry is grappling with the urgent need to decarbonize. According to most estimates, it currently accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is expected to reduce that footprint in the race to reach net zero. Low-emission or low-carbon hydrogen (often referred to as green hydrogen based on how it’s produced, i.e. by electrolysis powered by renewable energy), as well as hydrogen-derived fuels, have emerged as promising solutions to help meet 2050 zero-emission targets. However, several challenges still need to be addressed for them to be used safely and cheaply. A mix of robust policies, regulations, and standards is essential to ensure its safety, efficiency, and widespread adoption.

Initial emphasis on hydrogen-derived fuels

Initiatives like the Getting to Zero Coalition (launched in 2019) and the Green Hydrogen Catapult (2020), which began advocating for hydrogen-based fuels in shipping, kicked things off by setting ambitious targets for decarbonization. “Shipping is one of the five key end-use sectors identified, where decarbonization efforts can have the most profound impact,” says Jaidev Dhavle, Programme Officer at IRENA. In an e-tech interview, he highlights the transformative potential of green hydrogen and hydrogen-derived ammonia. “Green hydrogen is an energy carrier that can be used for more environmentally friendly processes in sectors like steel and chemicals production. In shipping, it offers the potential to power ships through more sustainable fuels like e-ammonia.”

By 2022, at COP 27, leading organizations signed the Joint Statement on Green Hydrogen and Green Shipping, committing to rapid adoption of hydrogen-based fuels to achieve zero emissions by 2050. COP 29 emphasized the need for hydrogen-derived fuels to meet global decarbonization targets. A 5-10% adoption of these less polluting fuels like ammonia and methanol by 2030 was reinforced as a tipping point for maritime decarbonization. More than 50 maritime leaders signed a “Call to Action” to accelerate this transition.

Hydrogen combines with captured CO₂ to produce methanol, aiding carbon recycling efforts. Using low-carbon hydrogen for this process helps to reduce emissions at the production end. When used, methanol is a zero-emission combustion fuel for shipping. While 125 ports around the world are equipped to handle it, the stock of hydrogen-derived ammonia has also been rising, as it is a cheaper alternative than green methanol.

Like with methanol, hydrogen is key to ammonia synthesis. When used as a fuel, combustion of ammonia itself doesn't emit any carbon dioxide but hydrogen used in ammonia production has traditionally come from natural gas or coal, which involves significant carbon dioxide emissions. However, attention is shifting toward low-carbon hydrogen for reducing or decarbonizing the ammonia production process.

As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) explains, ammonia has a number of pros and cons. “Ammonia, derived from hydrogen, has emerged as a promising marine fuel due to its carbon-free combustion. It can be used directly in modified internal combustion engines or fuel cells. Ammonia has the advantage of producing zero CO 2 emissions during combustion and is easier to store and transport compared to hydrogen. However, its toxicity poses safety concerns during storage and handling, while engine technologies still require further development to optimize ammonia combustion,” it describes.

The IMO targets a 50% reduction in total GHG emissions from shipping by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. It has made significant progress toward establishing a set of binding global regulations for shipping emissions. The draft IMO net-zero framework includes a goal-based marine fuel standard and a global maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism, aiming to phase in low-GHG intensity fuels and incentivize investment in green technologies. These measures are expected to be formally adopted in late 2025.

In March 2025, the successful launch of what is claimed to be the world’s first duel-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, the Fortescue Green Pioneer, demonstrated the viability of ammonia as a more sustainable marine fuel. This milestone highlights the potential of hydrogen-derived fuels for long-distance shipping and exemplifies how policy can foster innovation.

On its successful launch, Dr Andrew Forrest, Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder was quoted as saying: “Over the coming months, global shipping regulators at the IMO have the chance to fast-track shipping’s move away from dirty bunker fuel. With the right character and leadership, they can chart a course toward a more sustainable future for the planet and advance a dramatic reduction in shipping costs through the widespread adoption and scaling of renewable sources. This opportunity cannot be missed.”

Through the initial focus on e-fuels, the shipping industry can achieve zero-emission targets more readily, while still indirectly accelerating the scale-up of low-carbon hydrogen technologies which are needed to decarbonize the production end. This approach does not exclude the future adoption of hydrogen itself as a maritime fuel, as ongoing innovation is slated to make hydrogen storage and transportation more viable over time.

Using hydrogen to power ships

Several countries have announced plans to establish hydrogen hubs at major ports, to address infrastructure challenges and support large-scale hydrogen refueling. In March 2025, Lithuania’s Klaipėda State Seaport Authority launched the country’s first green hydrogen and electricity-powered vessel targeting improvement in port waste management operations.

In India, Gujarat's Kandla port is set to become the first in the country to have an operational green hydrogen plant using indigenous electrolyzers by July 2025. The plant is expected to produce around 18 kg of green hydrogen per hour, which will contribute to a cleaner energy outlook through fuel cells and future green ammonia integration.

Several other ports, notably across Spain, Venice, France and Egypt are investing in green hydrogen refueling plants and related infrastructural support. These initiatives are examples of progress across the world aiming to integrate hydrogen into maritime logistics and reduce emissions from port operations.

There were also developments in launching hydrogen-powered ships. In May 2023, a hydrogen-powered inland container ship H2 Barge 1 using hydrogen fuel cells for propulsion was launched in the Netherlands. This was followed by a second inland container barge, which began operations in 2024, transporting cargo along the Rhine River, between Rotterdam and Duisburg. The barge was retrofitted with hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen storage, and battery packs, making it a fully zero-emission vessel. Just this year in April, a fully hydrogen-powered cruise ship was announced, two models of which are expected to debut between 2026 and 2027, both running on hydrogen propulsion systems.

Challenges for low carbon hydrogen

While several ports are gradually adapting to include hydrogen refueling, the widespread adoption of green hydrogen still faces notable challenges. High production costs remain a key barrier, with green hydrogen struggling to compete economically with fossil fuels and other alternatives like ammonia or methanol. Its low energy density also poses storage difficulties, requiring either energy-intensive compression or complex cryogenic systems for liquefaction at -253 C. Cryogenic storage and solid-state hydrogen carriers are being explored to improve feasibility. Research and development in the area still require substantial investment to refine propulsion systems and improve safety measures for handling this highly flammable fuel. However, promising strides are being made in this domain, with several pilot projects and research initiatives underway worldwide.

The need for policy, regulation, and standardization

While technological advancements offer hope, it is policy, regulation, and standardization that will ultimately drive safe and efficient implementation. To bridge the gap between ambition and reality, the industry must adopt a multi-pronged strategy, combining green hydrogen with other low-carbon solutions, increased energy efficiency, and coordinated efforts to create the supporting infrastructure.

Infrastructural standards and certification schemes are needed to ensure harmonization, global interoperability and compatibility and engender trust among stakeholders. Thankfully, a lot of the work is already in progress. IEC Standards for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies are paving the way for safer and more efficient adoption of these alternative energy sources. The IEC technical committee, TC 105, develops international standards for fuel cell applications, including for transport. IEC TC 31 prepares standards for equipment used in explosive and hazardous atmospheres.

To ensure global compliance and safety, IECEx – the IEC Conformity Assessment System which oversees hydrogen-related certifications – too is expanding its scope relating to testing and certification in the area of hydrogen technologies. IECEx has partnered with many other international organizations, including ISO. IECEx has also established formal liaisons with ISO TC/197, relating to testing and certification in the area of hydrogen technologies, and more recently with IEC TC 105 for fuel cells. Both these partnerships are fostering a safe infrastructure for hydrogen use in the energy sector. In an ongoing close collaboration with IRENA as well as the Hydrogen Council, IECEx is contributing to developing a future roadmap for quality infrastructure for clean hydrogen production.

In a low-carbon economy relying on hydrogen, IECEx and its collaborating global organizations will have a vital role to play in carefully navigating the challenges of clean hydrogen production in the future, while addressing safety challenges.

The promise of hydrogen lies not only in its technical potential but also in the framework that governs its use. As the maritime sector navigates toward a more sustainable future, policymakers must chart a course that prioritizes safety, efficiency, and harmonization, based on International Standards.

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is a global, not-for-profit membership organization that brings together 174 countries and coordinates the work of 30.000 experts globally. IEC International Standards and conformity assessment underpin international trade in electrical and electronic goods. They facilitate electricity access and verify the safety, performance and interoperability of electric and electronic devices and systems, including for example, consumer devices such as mobile phones or refrigerators, office and medical equipment, information technology, electricity generation, and much more.

