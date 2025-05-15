Biwatt launches commercial sodium-ion energy storage product

From ESS News
Chinese energy storage manufacturer Biwatt has introduced a C&I product based on sodium-ion cells. The Powerlake I2 is said to be safer than rival energy storage systems because its cells are thermally inert – meaning they won’t self-ignite.
The Powerlake I2 is an all-in-one system with energy storage and an inverter housed in a single control cabinet. Operation is designed to remain stable even under extreme temperature conditions – from -30 C to 55 C.
In the event of a power outage, the system can switch to off-grid operation in less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.