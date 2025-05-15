Biwatt launches commercial sodium-ion energy storage product

Biwatt has unveiled a 155 kWh sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Image: Biwatt

ESS News

Chinese energy storage manufacturer Biwatt has introduced a C&I product based on sodium-ion cells. The Powerlake I2 is said to be safer than rival energy storage systems because its cells are thermally inert – meaning they won’t self-ignite.

The Powerlake I2 is an all-in-one system with energy storage and an inverter housed in a single control cabinet. Operation is designed to remain stable even under extreme temperature conditions – from -30 C to 55 C.

In the event of a power outage, the system can switch to off-grid operation in less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

