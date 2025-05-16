India plans 50 MW floating solar plant at nuclear site

From pv magazine India
State-run NPCIL has contacted Ciel & Terre about building a floating solar plant at its Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP 1&2) in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, India.
The selected site is a seawater dyke, a shallow reservoir in nuclear power plants that separates inlet water from heated water discharged after cooling the steam condenser.
Ciel & Terre estimated the site’s floating solar potential at around 50 MW.
