A critical moment for Brazilian energy storage

A national procurement round for energy storage systems, planned in the second half of the year, is at risk of lengthy delay just as the grid operator is being forced to curtail large volumes of excess clean electricity.

The Brazilian energy storage market is at a crucial point.

The cancellation of a planned grid-capacity reserve auction (LRCAP) for hydroelectric, thermal, gas, and biofuel generation capacity has cast into doubt plans for a procurement round for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the second half of the year.

To make matters worse, publication of the regulations relating to BESS may take longer than initially thought.

