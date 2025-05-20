Magellan launches home battery system

From ESS News
Perth-based battery designer and manufacturer Magellan Power has launched the Karri home energy storage solution that combines a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack with storage capacity spanning from 9.6 kWh to 25 kWh and a built-in hybrid inverter ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW.
The all-in-one design also includes an air-conditioning unit that Magellan said ensures optimal thermal management and safe battery operation.
Magellan Managing Director Massoud Abshar said the fully integrated Karri home energy storage system, manufactured at the company’s Perth facility, has been designed specifically for Australia’s unique conditions.
