Roltec plans CIGS solar module factory in Poland

Germany-based Singulus Technologies will provide three of its advanced vacuum deposition systems to Poland-based module manufacturer Roltec for a thin-film production line. The new equipment will be used in the production of CIGS solar cells on glass substrates.

The advanced PVD vacuum sputtering systems from Singulus Technologies are designed for research, development, and mass production. They will be installed in 2025 at a new Roltec manufacturing plant in Wrocław, according to a press release. The equipment has a capacity of 150 MW, a Singulus spokesperson told pv magzaine.

“The PVD sputtering systems are essential for depositing high-quality back contact and buffer layers onto glass substrates,” Singulus said in a statement, adding that it is a dry, cadmium-free PVD process with “precise layer control, supporting the manufacture of environmentally friendly and highly efficient CIGS solar modules.”

The companies are positioned for future technology collaboration. “While the current focus is on CIGS thin-film technology, both companies have the capability to develop and implement tandem photovoltaic applications in the future,” said Singulus.

Roltec sees CIGS technology as an architecturally attractive technology for building facades and rooftops due to its “more uniform” appearance compared to conventional silicon solar panels. It has been working on new CIGS solar technology within the European Horizon program, in projects such as high efficiency bifacial thin-film chalcogenide solar cells (HI-BITS).

Roltec did not disclose the size of the plant in the statement. The facility will include production and warehouse halls, offices, and land for expansion. It is backed by an EU-funded initiative to boost sustainable energy technologies made in Europe, the statement said, without providing further details.

Singulus Technologies provides coating technology to PV manufacturers, including sputtering and vapor deposition processing equipment, surface treatment, wet-chemical, and thermal production processes. It also supplies equipment for other industries, such as semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass, and motorization, as well as batteries and hydrogen industries.