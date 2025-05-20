Sonnex plan 500 MW solar module factory in Bangladesh

Germany-based Sonnex Energie plans to build a 500 MW solar module factory at an undisclosed location in Bangladesh by 2028.

The company formed Sonnex Energie (Bangladesh) a joint venture with local developer Solar EPC Development Ltd., to achieve the goal, officials said at a recent signing ceremony in Dhaka.

Sonnex Energie also plans to scale the capacity of the factory to an unspecified gigawatt scale by 2035. The facility will host automated assembly plants, advanced testing laboratories, and solar-specific technical training centers, according to the company.

The venture will establish local logistics hubs and warehousing infrastructure to strengthen supply chain resilience. It will also offer larger scaling of after-sales and O&M networks enabling long-term system performance and client satisfaction.

Eric Lee, managing director of Sonnex Energie GmbH, Asia, told pv magazine that the company chose to set up a local manufacturing hub for strategic market access and regional expansion and also to enjoy cost competitiveness.

“The establishment of a 500 MW solar module manufacturing facility in Bangladesh will strengthen the company’s positioning in Asia while contributing to the local economy and the global clean energy transition,” said Lee.

Establishing local manufacturing and assembly plants will cut import reliance, lower tariff and transport costs, and boost supply chain resilience, said Ezaz Al Qudrat A Mazid, managing director of Solar EPC Development Ltd. He noted that the company aims to transform Bangladesh into a strategic solar manufacturing hub, not just for local consumption, but also for regional and global markets.