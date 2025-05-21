HiTHIUM launches ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version

At The smarter E 2025, HiTHIUM launched the ∞Power 6.25 MWh 2-hour/4-hour BESS solutions, which are expected to achieve mass production in the second half of 2025. In his interview, HiTHIUM’s Application Engineering Director, Javier Thomas, highlighted that this product is a customized solution by Hithium, designed to meet Europe’s increasing demand for long-duration energy storage. It can also effectively overcome critical limitations in capacity, application scenarios, and environmental adaptability — serving as a “master key” to unlocking fully customized, all-scenario energy storage systems for the European market.

Thomas stressed that the company has developed its system to adapt to regulations in the European market, including a low-noise design, and its structural components are 100% recyclable, ensuring minimal environmental impact and aligning with the region’s sustainability goals.

HiTHIUM also recently launched a new product called ∞Cell N162Ah sodium-ion battery, which can withstand low temperatures and is well-suited to installations in Northern Europe. Thomas noted another milestone the company achieved this year, which was being nominated by the CNESA DataLink energy storage data for 2024 as one of the top three battery energy storage suppliers worldwide.

Watch the interview here: