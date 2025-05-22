Felicitysolar debuts new FLB lithium battery pack series

Felicitysolar has introduced the new FLB lithium battery pack series, which includes a 16 kWh battery with 12% higher capacity and 41% smaller volume than the company’s previous batteries, as well as 8,000 life-cycles. Up to 32 of the batteries can be connected in parallel, enabling scalability depending on the size of the customer’s need.
At The smarter E 2025, Felicitysolar Marketing Manager Paul Wong said the FLB series features a built-in aerosol fire suppression system that makes the units safe for residential use. He noted the suitability of the batteries for use in a wide range of temperatures. The batteries are IP65 certified, which makes them also suitable for use outdoors.
Lukas Hörmann, co-founder and CTO of Solarscouts, was also at Felicitysolar’s booth. In his interview, Hörmann said his company chose to be a distributor of Felicitysolar products because he has found the batteries to be a great value at a lower cost and because of the company’s impressive customer service.
Watch the interviews here:
